Foster accused of driving under the influence

A 52-year-old man appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Wednesday charged with three traffic offences.

Brian Patrick Foster, of No.2 Club Morgan Ridge, Christ Church, was not required to plead to the charges of driving a motorcar, XK391, on St Lawrence Gap while under the influence of drink or drugs to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle.

Foster, a manager, was also accused of driving the same vehicle without due care and attention and consideration for other persons using the same road on Jan 2, 2017.

He is scheduled to appear in the Traffic Court for January 9, 2017.