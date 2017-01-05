East edge West Central
The South Zones competing in the National Sports Council Youth Development Under-17 Football Tournament were in action Wednesday afternoon at Briar Hall, when Christ Church East just snuck past Christ Church West Central 1-0.
Scoring for East was Mikkael Grant during the 19th minute making good use of a pass that West Central goalkeeper Justin Neil miss kicked.
Christ Church East should have had at least five more goals in the second half but failed to capitalize on their chances.
In the other game played, Christ Church South and Christ Church East Central played to a 1-1 draw.
The first half of the match was uneventful and the second was more of the same until South took a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute through a penalty shot taken by Juwon Walcott who was brought down illegally inside the area.
East Central, needing to respond, finally found the nets three minutes before the game ended in the 57th compliments Dimitri Springer.
There were three games scheduled to play but defending champions St George South won by default after Christ Church West failed to show up. The reigning champions have won all five of their preliminary matches to advance into the round of 16 scheduled to commence this Saturday, January 7 at various venues across the island.