Combermere saga ending

The ugly chapter that has tarnished the reputation of one of this island’s leading lights in education, and which has driven staff and students out of the Combermere School with their noses covered, appears to be nearing its end.

Following the closure of the Waterford, St Michael institution last November on account of an unexplained foul odour, sixth formers have been housed at the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College, while fifth formers have been accommodated at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic.

However, the remainder of the student body has been unable to attend classes – a situation which the parents described as untenable as they marched on the Ministry of Education last month, demanding to know how the minister, Ronald Jones, intends to make up for the five weeks of tutelage lost by the 1,100 displaced students.

Wednesday, Acting Minister of Education Senator Harry Husbands reported that cleanup work, which has been ongoing during the Christmas holidays, would soon be completed.

“It is set to come to an end with the expectation that the school will reopen by the start of the term next week,” Husbands said in a statement released by the Barbados Government Information Service.

He also announced that a “very important meeting” would be held this Friday at 1 p.m. at the Waterford, St Michael institution to update parents and guardians on the situation at school, which has been affected by environmental problems.

While appealing to them to attend, Husbands also revealed that a second meeting had been scheduled for

3 p.m. Friday with the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education, Elsie Payne Complex, Constitution Road, St Michael.

