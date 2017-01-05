Clarke back in court after getting bail

A District ‘A’ magistrate appeared to be caught by surprise Wednesday by the re-appearance in court of an accused man who had only recently been granted bail by him.

“You begged to get out and I was surprised to see you walking through the door,” was how Magistrate Douglas Frederick greeted 47-year-old Junior Winston Clarke of 7th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael, who later pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Meshak Beharry and robbing him of a $50 wallet and $80 in cash on December 30, 2016.

Prosecutor Rudy Grant told the court that Beharry, who is a Guyanese national, was having a drink with another compatriot at Lucky House Restaurant when an argument ensued between the two men.

The disagreement would escalate into a fight and a third man, who was later identified as Clarke, would enter the picture, striking Beharry on the right side of his face and causing him to fall. The complainant also received a laceration to the back of his head.

During the melee, Beharry’s Scotia Bank and Royal Bank ATM cards, along with his wallet with $80 cash reportedly went missing after Clarke also allegedly pushed his hand into Beharry’s left pocket.

However, in giving his version of the story, Clarke told the magistrate that he and some other guys were asked to assist after Beharry was seen beating the other man with a bottle.

“What I had in my hand was a club and I hit him once and he fell to the ground,” said Clarke, who explained that he was trying to stop the fight.

When asked why he took the “man’s wallet”, Clarke answered: “Police are looking for the other guy . . . . the cameras show that I didn’t [take the wallet].

However, he was remanded to jail until February 1, 2017 by the magistrate who reminded him that he had just got bail and was “back in here” again.