Brathwaite accused of damaging Republic Bank’s glass panel

A 24-year-old man, who appeared in court Tuesday with a bandaged right hand, has denied damaging a panel of glass belonging to Republic Bank on New Year’s Day.

However, when it came time for consideration to given to granting him bail, prosecutor Neville Reid objected on the grounds that the accused man — Ray Adrian Jon Brathwaite of Rudy Street, Halifax Nova Scotia, Canada — did not live in the country and was a non-national.

Sergeant Reid said the prosecution also feared that the Brathwaite would not attend court. He also pointed to the strength of the evidence and the seriousness of the offence which allegedly occurred when the bank was closed.

However, Brathwaite’s attorney Nikita Belgrave told Magistrate Douglas Frederick her client was a national of Barbados, but his current address was Canada as he was studying there.

She argued that Brathwaite was the product of Bajan parents who resided in Welchtown, St Peter. Belgrave also revealed that her client was scheduled to return to Barbados in August on the completion of his studies.

Having heard both sides, the magistrate granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with one surety to Brathwaite who has no previous convictions.

He is scheduled to make his second appearance in the No.2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 13, 2017.