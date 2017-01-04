UPDATE: Taxi driver back home safe and sound

A 46-year-old route taxi driver of 2nd Ave, Newbury St George, who was reported missing last Thursday, is back home safe and sound.

In a brief statement Wednesday police thanked the public and the media for their assistance in the investigation into William Darlington’s disappearance on December 29, 2016.

No details were given. However, when Barbados TODAY visited his Newbury home Wednesday evening William was not at home and his wife Angela declined further comment on the matter following her public appeal last week for his safe return.

She had also suggested they had been facing financial problems and that stress may have been a factor in his disappearance, which followed a domestic argument.

Source: (PR)