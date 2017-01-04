Stop the idleness and recklessness!

A blessed New Year to you and yours and my wish that all of us enjoy the best of health and prosperity for 2017.

To those who have queried the absence of my contributions, I trust that you will forgive me as they were many issues that I wanted to comment on, but felt it best to lay down my pen if only to ensure that nothing I wrote would dampen the ongoing celebrations.

Truth be told, I am a beast of pragmatism and hence see most things as they are and not as I would want them. But I do understand that they are times when hope must win out.

To this end, I am sure that all of us agree that 2016 was particularly eventful and while we brace for the ripple effects of a number of international events, I am convinced, that this year we will need all the luck and hope that we can get.

Peter Drucker reminds us though, that the future we want is the future that we create and so I look forward to all of us working together to secure our common prosperity.

As such, our mission for this year cannot bear resemblance to the perceived narrative of 2016 if we truly desire to build bridges and to build consensus.

We cannot continue to reserve comment, we cannot continue to restrict the flow of critical information and we most certainly cannot continue to mislead ourselves. Doing so will only lead us to an inevitable sentence of permanent residency in a cocoon of idleness where we continue to adopt the “settle for” mentality.

In my opinion, the only thing we should be settling for in 2017 is that “we can do it better”, because no matter how good or bad it gets, we can always do it better. So my fellow Barbadians, now that our nation is 50 years old and now that we have started this new chapter, can we resolve, to become more intolerant of injustice; can we resolve to work together to eradicate idleness and recklessness from our Barbadian landscape; can we resolve to stamp out corruption in all forms and most importantly can we no longer be tolerable of anybody misleading or deceiving us especially those in whom we have placed our trust.

Source: Sean St. Clair Fields