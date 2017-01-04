Silver Hill man convicted of 35 crimes

A 53-year-old Christ Church man has been jailed after owning up to a total of 35 criminal offences.

This follows a major police breakthrough into a series of crimes, which were committed in the Southern Division between January to December last year.

Tyrone Antonio King of Forbes Land, Silver Hill was subsequently charged with 17 counts of theft; eight counts of disorderly behaviour; two counts of burglary; one count of ‘Going Equipped’ and seven counts of criminal damage.

Today, he appeared before Magistrate Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to all 35 offences and was sentenced to two years in prison for each offence. The sentences will run concurrently.