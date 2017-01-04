Seniors could soon have new insurance plan

The organization that champions the well-being of Barbadians aged 50 or above may finally have found a replacement for its Golden Health Insurance Plan cancelled last year by the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL).

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) has identified likely options and the over 2,000 seniors affected by last year’s cancellation “are about to get new coverage”, BARP President Edward Bushell confirmed to Barbados TODAY.

However, he was keeping the details close to his chest for now.

“What we can say is that we are actively seeking to replace the medical insurance scheme that was lost, and that we have been working on it since we lost that . . . last year. We are very close to getting a new scheme and we intend to meet with the members of BARP on January 14 to advise them about the new scheme and to get their approval as to whether or not they want to proceed with it,” Bushell said.

BARP had disclosed in the first quarter of last year that ICBL had decided to discontinue the plan which was up for renewal in August 2016.

The 40,000-strong membership has since been searching for a suitable replacement, the BARP head said.

Bushell told Barbados TODAY BARP members had had difficulty coping since the cancellation of the Golden Health Insurance Plan, adding that those with medical conditions have had to foot their full medical costs, causing significant deterioration in their financial standing.

“We are very keen to get a new scheme back in place. It is critical that people in this age group be able to access some form of medical insurance, otherwise an illness without coverage, one illness can make you a pauper. You could go from living fairly comfortably to being a pauper,” he explained said.