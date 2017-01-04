Paradise, Spartan, Checker Hall win
Organizers are calling it another successful year for the annual Karson Bovell Northern Development Football Tournament, played on Monday at Boscobel playing field, St Peter.
Tournament organizer Simeon Alsopp told Barbados TODAY they were faced with tremendous administrative challenges, but through various partnerships with the Barbados Football Association and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth they were able to stage another great tournament under the theme Leading Our Youth Right.
Two of the island’s top national junior players, Najee Holder named Most Valuable Player, and Elijah Downey, played a crucial role for the Christ Church-based Paradise who were victorious 4-2 on penalties against the St Andrew Lions in the Under-23 division.
Downey was able to weasel through Lions’ defence for a one-time finish to give his side a 1-0 advantage.
Paradise, however, would undo all his hard work when they scored an own goal to hand Lions the equalizer.
With Paradise scoring both goals in the match, they went into extra time, where no team was able to break the deadlock thanks to two fantastic saves by Paradise goalkeeper, Ishmael Bute to deny Darico King and Shakir Skeete of Lions.
Downey, Holder, Ackeel Applewhaite another top junior player, and Demar Linton all netted for Paradise.
Tyrek King, Jamol Williams and Zenico Browne scored for White Hall Spartan who defeated Deacons 3-0 to lift the under-15 title. Williams had most goals of 13 in the under-15 division and Most Valuable Player went to Shaquaine Phillips.
The under-17 cup was captured by Checker Hall.