Mum stole to ‘give daughter birthday gifts’

A 50-year-old woman was granted bail today when she appeared in court on two theft charges.

Juliette Patricia Merritt, of Upper Carters Gap, Christ Church pleaded guilty to stealing two portable phone chargers worth $86.99 and a $153.99 pen belonging to Duty Free Caribbean (Holdings) Limited on January 2.

She also admitted to stealing two gift bags worth $9.98, a pocket dairy worth $14.99, and a handbag charm worth $34.99, belonging to the same company.

The court heard from the prosecutor that Merritt was observed by a staff member carrying a company bag. The alarm was activated as she was about to leave the establishment and that led to a probe by a senior sales assistant and a security officer and the items were found. Merritt was asked to produce a receipt for the pen and chargers but she was unable to do so.

Sergeant Neville Reid said investigations at the Massy Supermarket in Worthing, Christ Church, at Pages Bookstore which is owned by Duty Free Caribbean revealed that the items had not been sold but were in Merritt’s possession.

Addressing Magistrate Douglas Frederick in court this afternoon, Merritt said: “I made a horrible mistake. . . It’s been hard [for] me since returning to Barbados [from the United States].”

The magistrate then asked her why steal trinkets that “you could pick up for $1.99 or 99 cents in the States?”

Merritt responded: “It was wrong, but as a mom I wanted to give my daughter who is celebrating her 21st birthday [something]. . . I am remorseful for what I have done.”

The magistrate then informed Merritt, who was scheduled to travel on January 7, to surrender her passport and to report to the Probation Department.

She was released on $1,500 bail, which she secured with one surety and will return to court on January 13.