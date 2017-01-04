Mounting potholes pressure

Pressure is mounting on Government to repair the increasing number of potholes riddling the island’s roads, and blamed for some vehicular accidents.

The Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) will tomorrow launch an initiative designed to virtually shame the Freundel Stuart administration into action.

BRSA President Sharmane Roland-Bowen told Barbados TODAY the association would begin identifying potholes across the island and place “advanced notification signs” to both alert unsuspecting road users of potholes lying in wait and turn the heat up on Government.

“This is an effort too, to help put some pressure on the authorities so that they would hurry up and do what needs to be done because they have fallen from their responsibility, which is a duty of care to providing safe roads for road users,” Roland-Bowen said.

“People are wondering what is happening with their taxes that they pay every year and the fines from courts. They are putting them in other areas while people are out there getting into accidents, vehicles are being damaged and lives are being lost. We want to tighten up in all areas – road fatalities [are] down but we want that to be with accidents [as well].”

The road safety organization is pleading with the public to assist by identifying some of the worse potholes in their parishes and send the information to saferoads@caribsurf.com or call 231-0061.

Barbados recorded ten road fatalities in 2016, down significantly from the 22 recorded for 2015. The island usually averages about 7,000 traffic accidents a year.

It was only last month that Roland-Bowen told Barbados TODAY she wanted authorities to move urgently to repair the increasing number of potholes on the country’s roads, warning they had become safety hazards.

Since that plea, a Facebook page Potholes Of Barbados was created by wedding photographer and graphic designer Chris Brancker “to highlight the horrendous craters that frequently cost people hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in vehicle repairs”.

The page has gained in popularity as frustrated and dissatisfied road users utilize it to express their discontent.

Welcoming that initiative, Roland-Bowen said it was about time the heat was turned up on the authorities to do something about the potholes.