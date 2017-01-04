Missing cruise ship visitor from DR

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dominican Republic national.

Lawmen say 28-year-old Luis Felipe Del Rosario Perez was last seen by the captain of the cruise ship Zenith around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 when he departed the ship whilst it was berthed at the Bridgetown Port.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Police Station at 430-7236, Central Station at 430-7676, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.