It’s private, Heron Bay property manager says of barricaded road

The upmarket Heron Bay in Porters, St James is defending its decision to place a barricade across the road leading to the property.

A local media report quoted some visitors as claiming the barrier was denying them access to the beach, with one person questioning when the road had stopped being public.

However, Property Manager at Heron Bay Betty Rayside told Barbados TODAY it had been a private road since billionaire Lord Bamford bought the property about 40 years ago, and that while pedestrians had been allowed to use it freely, vehicular traffic had always been restricted.

In fact, Rayside said, the neighbouring property, Colony Club, had been using the road for a number of years after it got the owners’ permission.

“This is private property and for the entire time the owners granted permission in writing to the owners of Colony Club to use the road as an entrance for the delivery of supplies.

“There was an understanding that when the management of Colony Club effect repairs they would use the main road. This never happened but it did not create a problem for the owners of Heron Bay since Colony Club continued to use the road,” she said.

Rayside added that in spite of the barrier, Barbadians and visitors continued to have access to the beach via the paved road.

“Everyone is allowed to come down to the beach. The fisherfolk were able to use the road to launch their boats and haul them in at nightfall. The jet ski boys also use the road to gain access to the beach.”

Rayside also pointed out that provision had been made for taxi operators who ply their trade at the Colony Club.

She explained that the barrier was erected to stop “poor parking practices” by motorists who park “in front of the gate, lock their cars, go to the beach and then the occupants of the house would not be able to get out of the gate”.

Rayside told Barbados TODAY the owners Lord and Lady Bramford were currently at the house, therefore everything was being done to ensure they enjoyed free passage to and from their home.

Up to the time of publication, General Manager of the National Conservation Commission Keith Neblett could not be reached for a comment on the issue.