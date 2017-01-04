Gunners fightback stun Bournemouth
Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback at Bournemouth as they rescued a point in injury time having fallen 3-0 behind.
The home side overwhelmed the Gunners early on and took the lead when Charlie Daniels cut inside Hector Bellerin and stroked a shot past on-rushing keeper Petr Cech.
Callum Wilson scored a penalty to extend Bournemouth’s lead and Ryan Fraser sent a shot through Cech’s legs for the Cherries’ third early in the second half.
A diving Alexis Sanchez header and a stunning Lucas Perez left-footed volley gave Arsenal hope before Bournemouth went down to 10 men after Simon Francis was sent off for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey.
The Gunners capitalised on the one-man advantage when Olivier Giroud headed a 92nd-minute equaliser to move them eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who play Tottenham on Wednesday.
In one of the other two Premier League games, newly appointed Swansea boss Paul Clement watched his new side gain a dramatic win against Crystal Palace to move off the bottom of the Premier League table.
Clement was appointed earlier on Tuesday, although first-team coach Alan Curtis had picked the team for the game at Selhurst Park.
Alfie Mawson headed Swansea ahead from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, before Wilfried Zaha volleyed an equaliser.
But substitute Angel Rangel collected Leroy Fer’s pass to net a late winner.
The result means Palace have only picked up one point in the three games since Sam Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew as manager in December.
And finally Stoke ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League with victory over Watford to move above the visitors in the table.
Defender Ryan Shawcross opened the scoring for the Potters with a smart left-footed half-volley from Charlie Adam’s corner seconds before half-time.
Peter Crouch prodded in a second after Watford defender Sebastian Prodl opted to leave a low Adam cross in the area.
Prodl then headed wide at the other end, but that was the closest the Hornets came.
Jonathan Walters could have extended Stoke’s lead when he ran clear from a Crouch flick-on, but Heurelho Gomes tipped his right-footed strike wide.
It means Watford have now won just once in their past eight league games.