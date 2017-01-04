Duo charged after drugs found at Port

Two people, a man and woman, were granted bail today when they went before a Bridgetown court on drug charges.

Sharon Rose-ann Gooding, 49, of Bishop Gap, Gittens Road, Government Hill, St Michael; and Lionel Fernando Brathwaite, 49, of No. 8 Parish Land, Christ Church are jointly charged with conspiracy to traffic cannabis into Barbados between December 23 and 30, 2016.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Gooding is separately charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of cannabis. She pleaded not guilty to the offences which allegedly occurred on December 30. Brathwaite denied his trafficking charge.

The estimated four and a half pounds of cannabis were worth $18,000 and were discovered at the Bridgetown Port.

With no objections from the prosecutor, the two were each granted $10,000 bail, which they secured with individual sureties.

As a condition of their bail release, they must report to a police station every Wednesday before 10 a.m., with valid identification. Brathwaite opted to report to Oistins Police Station while Gooding chose District ‘A’ Police Station.

The two are scheduled to make their second appearance before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 17.