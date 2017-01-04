Community service for Mahmood

A 49-year-old man who admitted to theft and drug charges not only has to pay costs to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court but perform community service as well.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick handed down the combined sentence on Abdul Hadi Mahmood of No. 15 George Street, Belleville, St Michael after he pleaded guilty to entering the home of Joseph Marshall as a trespasser and stealing two bicycles worth $2,000, as well as possession of $8 worth of cocaine.

The offences occured between December 20 and 22, 2016.

The court heard from Sergeant Neville Reid that Mahmood entered the home of the complainant who now resides at a nursing home. The victim’s daughter is in charge of the residence.

She secured the house on December 20 but when she returned two days later she observed that a window in the back of the house was opened and the bicycles were missing.

The matter was reported to the police and Mahmood was seen along Reed Street, The City riding one of the bicycles on December 31. When police approached him, he was observed throwing away a powdery substance on the ground. It was examined and lawmen asked Mahmood to account for it and he allegedly replied: “I don’t know what is that.”

Today, Mahmood told Magistrate Douglas Frederick: “I was given it [the cocaine] to hold, Sir. It was a sample . . . so that maybe I could come back to them [the supplier].”

With respect to the burglary, Mahmood said the door of the house was open and “I said I would use the bicycles until he [Marshall] came home. It was just a means of getting from point A to point B. I meant no harm”.

Although Mahmood’s attorney Mohia Ma’at urged the court to impose a suspended sentence on his client, the magistrate imposed a court cost of $350, which must be paid in a month, or Mahmood will face an alternative of two months’ imprisonment.

As a first-time offender, he was slapped with 240 hours of community service for the burglary offence.

Mahmood returns to court on March 17, 2017.