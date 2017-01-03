Smith retires from One-Days

Former Windies batsman Dwayne Smith will retire from domestic one-day cricket ahead of this month’s Regional Super50.

The 33-year-old said he was no longer a part of the selectors plans and though he was hurt by not being able to finish his career at home in this year’s 50-overs tournament, he had little choice but to call it quits.

Barbados and Antigua will host the 2017 Super50 from January 24 to February 18.

Smith has garnered 3500 runs from 183 List A games at an average of 23 but had a disappointing outing in last year’s Super50 when he managed just 116 runs from eight innings at an average of 14.

Pride reached the final before losing out to eventual champions Trinidad Red Force.

The right-handed Smith, a fixture on the international Twenty20 circuit, said he had been encouraged to end his Pride career at home and was hurt he could not bow out in this way.

Smith’s international career has been over for some time. He has not played a One-Day International or T20 International for West Indies in two years, and said he had accepted this reality even though nothing formal had been communicated.

He made 1560 runs in 105 ODIs and 582 runs in 33 T20s.