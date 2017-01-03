New Year’s disturbance lands seven in court

Seven young men, ages 17 to 23, appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today jointly charged with causing a disturbance on New Year’s Day.

They are: Jeffrey David Yearwood, 23, of Lot 50 Oxnards, St James; Shaquille Torrance Rouse, 21, of Lot 261 Husbands, St James; Shaquan Nathaniel Harding, 19, of Kendall Hill, Christ Church; Reo Mali Harris, 19, of Thorpes Land, St James; Reshawn DeAngelo Sealy, 18, of Halls Village No. 2, St James; Reshawn Jordan Antone Greenidge, 17, Maxwell Hill, Christ Church; and Akeem Rico Rouse, 22, Lot 261 Husbands, St James.

The seven men who were unrepresented by attorneys told Magistrates Douglas Frederick they were not guilty of the offence which allegedly occurred on January 1, in St Lawrence Gap.

With no objection from police prosecutor Neville Reid, the men were each granted $1,500 bail, to return to court on March 3.