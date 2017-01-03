Muzzle Kellman!

Phillips: Time for St Lucy MP to step down

The outrage over Minister of Housing Denis Kellman’s recent social media post continues, with the man seeking to replace him as Member of Parliament for St Lucy describing it as a “joke” and “the height of stupidity”.

Commenting on the country’s crumbling road infrastructure, Kellman posted on his Facebook page early on New Year’s Day: “Can Potholes save lives?”

The post provoked the ire of an already frustrated Barbadian public, angry about the number of potholes on the country’s roads, many of which are blamed for accidents and damage to vehicles.

Now, Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) St Lucy hopeful Peter Phillips has joined the band of critics, suggesting Kellman was senseless.

“It is time that Denis Kellman step down . . . .That is the biggest joke that I’ve seen or heard from any person who has a single modicum of common sense put forward,” Phillips told .Barbados TODAY

“It is the height of stupidity really. If you look at potholes –– and they are plenty potholes all over the consistency –– sometimes you wonder if you are going through a cart road in some instances.”

The BLP candidate also lashed out at Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and members of the ruling Democratic Labour Party for their silence on the post.

“The Prime Minister will not condemn the minister for making such a stupid statement. So when a person who is supposed to be a minister of the Crown and representative of the people can make such a stupid statement, we wonder what has Barbados come to in terms of Government and people in Government,” Phillips added.

The Opposition candidate also took a jab at the administration’s road maintenance programme, describing it as “reprehensible”.

And with eyes on the next general election constitutionally due next year, Phillips led a relentless attack on his opponent, insisting constituents could no longer have “some person of that nature representing people anymore”.

He referred to a previous Facebook post for which Kellman had been roundly condemned, accusing the Government parliamentarian of making a joke of a serious matter.

In the video posted last month amidst water shortages in several parishes, a shirtless Kellman was seen “about to drink my fourth glass of water”, while boasting of the quality of the water flowing through the taps here.

“We should be proud that to have country Barbados where we can get water that we can go to the tap, take a glass and drink it. That was not a myth. That is a fact,” Kellman said after having a drink of water.

Phillips suggested it was typical of Kellman to engage in behaviour patterns that fly in the face of suffering Barbadians.

“[He was] making a joke of what the people in his consistency have been suffering with for about a year or so,” the BLP hopeful complained.

Source: (KB)