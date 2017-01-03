Fisherman netted in drug operation

Police recently netted a large quantity of drugs which resulted in a fisherman facing the law courts Tuesday.

Austin Leroy Small, 52, of Lot 37, Apt #2, 3rd Avenue Eudalrick Drive, Chancery Lane North, Christ Church, appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of cannabis.

According to a release by police public relations officer Inspector Roland Cobbler, the offences occurred on December 29, 2016 at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex, Princess Alice Highway, Bridgetown, St Michael.

When he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick Tuesday morning, Small was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The drugs, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Neville Reid, had an estimated street value of over $600,000.

There were no objections to bail but Small, who was represented by attorney Anya Lorde, was unable to secure a surety to post his bail.

As such, he was remanded to HMP Dodds until January 31, when he will appear in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.