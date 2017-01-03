Digicel helps put St John man back on his feet

Telecommunications company Digicel delivered on its promise to grant wishes last Christmas season, and one of the lucky people was a St John man who was gifted with a new prosthetic leg.

David Shorey, a 49-year-old amputee, received his new prosthesis in time for the Christmas season.

“I really want to thank Digicel for coming through like this, and especially in such a big way,” he said from his Coach Hill, St John home. “As you can imagine, without the leg, I am really limited where moving around is concerned, so words cannot explain how grateful I am.”

Shorey, who receives dialysis treatment three times a week, added: “This will now make my trips to the David Thompson Polyclinic a lot easier. Without this prosthesis, I am unable to be on my feet, so I would like to take this opportunity to again thank Digicel for their kindness.”

Conor Looney, chief executive officer of Digicel Barbados, said the company was always looking out for worthy causes and different ways in which it could improve the lives of those in need.

“When we learned of Mr Shorey’s situation, we immediately reached out to see how we could assist as part of our plans to give back to those worthy causes across our communities,” he said.

The prosthesis was fabricated by Clinical Prosthetist, Ram Khoday of Island Prosthetics Services located in Belleville, St Michael.

Source: (PR)