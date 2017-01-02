Two missing people found

Police say two people — including a teenager and an elderly man — who were recently reported missing last month, have been found and are safe.

They are 77-year-old John Emmerson Yarde of Eastbourne, St Philip, who was reported missing on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, and 15-year-old Kevisha Shakira Scott of Wilson Hill, St John, who had apparently disappeared on Wednesday, December 14th.

“The administration of the Royal Barbados Police Force thanks the public and the media for [their] assistance in this matter and looks forward to your continued cooperation in the future,” said police Public Relations Officer Inspector Roland Cobbler in a brief statement this evening in which he confirmed that they were both safe.

No other details were provided.