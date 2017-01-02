Showers dampen holiday

Persistent showers this morning seem to have dampened the mood for the outdoors today.

The scores of families and church groups which customarily flock to the popular picnic spots, were noticeably absent today.

“We planned a family lunch today but it seems like the rain cause a lot of the family to stay home. But we are enjoying ourselves because the sun came out brilliantly later and the place is just cool and nice for the few family members that came,” said one gentleman, who was part of a contingent of seven, picnicking at Three Houses Park, St Philip.

However, while others felt that the early rains may have played a part in keeping people home, they also expressed the view that most would have already exerted themselves at their various New Year’s Day family luncheons on Sunday and were now taking the opportunity to rest before the work week begins tomorrow.

“Our church picnic [at Farley Hill National Park, St. Peter] did not have the numbers we had hoped for and a lot of our members had indicated that they expected to be all tapped out from activities the day before. So, I wasn’t surprised but we were hoping that more would have come nonetheless,” said David Birch of Youth for Christ Academy in Bank Hall, St Michael.

While the picnic spots were largely vacant, the beaches had a hive of activity as both tourists and locals were busy frolicking in the surf or lounging on the shores. (CM)