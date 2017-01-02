Outrage over Kellman’s New Year’s Day Facebook post

Housing Minister Denis Kellman has been getting a lot of backlash over what some are calling an “insensitive” comment he posted on the social media site Facebook on New Year’s Day.

Commenting on the issue of the country’s crumbling road infrastructure, Kellman posted the following: “Can Potholes save lives?”

Outraged over the post, several individuals wasted no time in chastising the minister. Others have expressed shock and disappointment.

“I never intended to start my year having to put the microscope of public opinion on your continued insensitive approach to serious problems facing the public of Barbados but when you use your position to place such nonsense in a public space the public will respond,” was how David Davis commenced a lengthy response to Kellman.

“The people have been complaining throughout 2016, the evidence of accidents and damage to vehicles is there on social media. You never once wrote a post addressing their concerns or the dangers of having to play dodge crater on our roads but find it necessary to ask such a question to an already bitter public…

“Your reality Sir is quite twisted and I hope you will see it fit in 2017 to have a greater sense of sensitivity and understanding to the plight of our people,” Davis said.

Another person (S. Brome) posted: “Your question makes me wonder…are we to be forced to accept these road conditions without questioning where our money goes? Compared to other countries who have better road conditions we pay a considerable amount more in road tax. We have experienced increases in said tax with no benefit to the road conditions. The lower death toll is no attribute to the road conditions and I really don’t see what your point is. But since you brought it up do you mind telling us where exactly does our “Road Tax” go because it certainly is not going to the care of roads in Barbados.”

Kellman responded to the comments saying he was now being accused of using social media for economic growth.

“All over the world people have appreciated the usage of social media for economic development but in Barbados the Davids see it as a crime”

This is not the first time the minister has been in hot water over posting on his social media account.

He recently faced a backlash over a video he posted without having a shirt on. (KB)