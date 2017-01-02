JAMAICA: 6-year-old shot while sleeping

The police say a six-year-old girl is now in stable condition in hospital, after she was shot when a bullet entered her home in St Andrew, while she slept.

The child was reportedly shot in the head.

Reports from the police are that the child’s mother was awakened by her child screaming at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

She then discovered that the little girl had been shot.

The police say the bullet penetrated the zinc roof of their home, injuring the sleeping child.

Investigations are ongoing, the police say. (Jamaica Observer)