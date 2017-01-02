Christ Church man caught with drugs

Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged 52-year-old Austin Leroy Small with a number of drug-related offences.

The Christ Church resident has been charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, trafficking cannabis and importation of cannabis.

On December 29, police conducted an operation at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex where Small was seen aboard a fishing vessel. The vessel was searched and seven packages of cannabis were found in an icebox.

Small, who resides at Lot 37, Apt #2, 3rd Ave, Eudalrick Drive, Chancery Lane North in Christ Church, is expected to appear before the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court tomorrow.