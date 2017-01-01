Top marks for Hilton’s ‘Light it Up’ event

Patrons at the ‘Light it Up’ Old Year’s Night party at the Hilton Hotel said goodbye to 2016 and ushered in 2017 in grand style; and not even the intermittent showers could dampen their spirits.

The open-air event was filled with glitz, glamour, a wide variety of food, entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show.

While the fireworks show was the main highlight of the event, the live entertainment did not disappoint and patrons were in high spirits well into the early hours of the morning.

Frank Mosbaugh was the first act on stage and he did a great job of breaking the ice, packing the floor with eager fans by the end of his act.

Headline act Mistah Dale displayed his versatility showing that his range was not limited to the Soca genre. He dug deep for the classics, sampling the Pop, Reggae and Hip-hop genres, before bringing the performance home.

Less of a surprise was Biggie Irie who had the ladies under a spell as he demonstrated the scope of his powerful but silky voice venturing into various musical genres to perform a number of timeless hits. (CM)