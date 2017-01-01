St Philip man missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. He is John Emmerson Yarde, of Eastbourne, St Philip, who is between 76 and 78 years old.

Yarde was last seen by his stepdaughter Deborah Woodley around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at Eastbourne. At the time, he was wearing a white tee-shirt, a long, black dress pants, and white soft wears. He is believed to be driving a white ford focus motor car registration number M4588. It is also suspected that he is showing signs of dementia.

Yarde is five feet seven inches in height, slim build, brown in complexion, round head, bald headed, cleanly shaven, has thick eyebrows, small light brown eyes, round face, pointed nose, protruding ears, thick lips, erect appearance, and has a pleasant and quiet manner.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the nearest police station.