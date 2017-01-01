Sandals and Ocean Two Resorts did not disappoint

Sandals Barbados and Ocean Two Resorts were among popular party spots for visitors and locals last night as they ushered in the New Year.

From as early as 6:00 p.m., guests at Sandals’ second NYE Gala enjoyed fine dining, mingled with each other and danced to the lovely music.

A heavy downpour just after 9:00 p.m. brought the festivities to a temporary halt but to the Sandals staff were quick to have things up and running again soon afterward.

At the stroke of midnight, under a beautiful display of fireworks, patrons sang, danced and exchanged New Year’s greetings with their friends, family and even strangers.

Sandals General Manager Fernand Zievinger said they catered for more than 500 guests and he was pleased to see everyone enjoying themselves.

Over at Ocean Two, guests were treated to an all-inclusive affair that started promptly at 7:30 p.m. with a sumptuous buffet dinner.

Aerialist, Kiah Richards, later became the center of attention at the Vegas-themed event with a captivating half-hour segment of stretching style exercises.

Richards left many of the guests wanting more of her three-dimensional movements, a request that she happily fulfilled.

Although intermittent rains threatened to put a damper on the much-anticipated fireworks display, the 100 guests remained upbeat and swiftly made their way to beach at five minutes before midnight.

When the clock struck midnight, the silence was broken with a crackle and the cloudy skies quickly transformed into a beautiful array of fireworks. This lasted for 10 approximately minutes.

Operations Manager, Paul Collymore, expressed great satisfaction with the execution of the event and credited the extensive planning done by his team.

“Based on the feedback I’ve received thus far, the guests thoroughly enjoyed the event. We tried to cater to everyone with the different segments and the variety of music, I’m pleased with what I have seen,” he said.

The family affair wrapped up at 2:00 a.m. (DB/TD)