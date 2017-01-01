JAMAICA: Pastor caught in ‘compromising position’ with 15-year-old

Police say a Moravian pastor based in the parish of Manchester, alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday night is to be charged with “having sex with a girl under 16 years old”.

Under Jamaican law, the age of consent for sexual relations is 16. Anyone below that age is a minor and therefore not eligible to consent to sexual intercourse.

Police say that at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a motorized police patrol in the deep-rural community of Austin in Myersville, south east St Elizabeth, came upon a parked car in a secluded area.

Further inspection revealed the pastor and the 15-year-old in what the police describe as a “compromising position”.

Investigators say they are following further leads as a result of allegations that the pastor may have been involved in similar behaviour previously. (Jamaica Observer)