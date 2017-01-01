JAMAICA: Pastor caught in ‘compromising position’ with 15-year-old

Added by Desmond Brown on January 1, 2017.
Police say a Moravian pastor based in the parish of Manchester, alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday night is to be charged with  “having sex with a girl under 16 years old”.

Under Jamaican law, the age of consent for sexual relations is 16. Anyone below that age is a minor and therefore not eligible to consent to sexual intercourse.

Police say that at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a motorized police patrol in the deep-rural community of Austin in Myersville, south east St Elizabeth, came upon a parked car in a secluded area.

Further inspection revealed the pastor and the 15-year-old in what the police describe as a “compromising position”.

Investigators say they are following further leads as a result of allegations that the pastor may have been involved in similar behaviour previously. (Jamaica Observer)

3 Responses to JAMAICA: Pastor caught in ‘compromising position’ with 15-year-old

  1. Jennifer January 1, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Why am I not surprise. He Hoe and she hoe. All of them.

  2. Victorious Darrel
    Victorious Darrel January 1, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    horizontal or vertical?

  3. jrsmith January 1, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    @,Jennifer , hail, hail, good shot I think you are totally mad , but I like it , happy and prosperous new year to you…in London they do the same thing too, many of them are caught in cheap hotels , in the US , a black pastor was caught by his wife at it in the church.. with a 16 year old , they are all at it .
    In barbados things like this would come to nothing , but this guy isn’t going to get away with this in Jamaica…….

