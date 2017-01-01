First baby of 2017 arrived early Sunday morning

At 3:04 this morning, 25-year-old Shakira Clarke of Claybury, St John, welcomed Barbados’ first baby of 2017. The bundle of joy weighed 7 pounds 2.8 ounces and is Ms Clarke’s third child.

Though still unsure of a name for her new baby, Ms Clarke said her older daughter liked the name Serai.

Ms Clarke expects her two other children, Shakayrah and Shakeem, to be over the moon about the new baby.

Both baby and mom are healthy and resting. (KH)

  1. Maria Patrick
    Maria Patrick January 1, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Happy birthday to you little one and happy new year to you and mom. Double blessing

  2. Jai Khan
    Jai Khan January 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Congratulations! Take good care of her and yourself. What a New Year Gift!!

