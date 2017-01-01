First baby of 2017 arrived early Sunday morning

At 3:04 this morning, 25-year-old Shakira Clarke of Claybury, St John, welcomed Barbados’ first baby of 2017. The bundle of joy weighed 7 pounds 2.8 ounces and is Ms Clarke’s third child.

Though still unsure of a name for her new baby, Ms Clarke said her older daughter liked the name Serai.

Ms Clarke expects her two other children, Shakayrah and Shakeem, to be over the moon about the new baby.

Both baby and mom are healthy and resting. (KH)