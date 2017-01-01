Changes in petroleum prices

Barbadians will be paying a bit less for gasoline and more for diesel and kerosene from midnight tonight.

The retail price of gasoline will be adjusted from $2.91 per litre to $2.78 per litre, a decrease of 13 cents.

Diesel will now be sold at $2.15 per litre, three cents up from $2.12, while the price of kerosene will move from $1.00 per litre to $1.04, an increase of four cents.

Meantime, the retail price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has dropped.

The 100 lb cylinder, which previously sold for $147.68, will now retail at $129.28. The price of the 25 lb cylinder has decreased from $42.02 to S37.42, while the 22 lb cylinder will now be sold at $33.10, down from $37.14. The new price of the 20 lb cylinder is $30.09.

The new prices represent decreases of $18.40 per 100 lb cylinder, $4.60 per 25 lb cylinder, $4.04 per 22 lb cylinder, and $3.68 per 20 lb cylinder.

A statement from the government said these adjustments in retail prices are due solely to changes in the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) of these refined products.