UPDATE: American visitor dies after falling 20 feet
Police have released the name of the American visitor who died at Indian Pond, St Joseph last night. He is 26-year-old Alex Miano.
Miano reportedly arrived here on Monday and was apparently working on a stage and lighting for Old Year’s Night celebration activities when he fell from a 20-foot scaffolding.
He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
