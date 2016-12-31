UPDATE: American visitor dies after falling 20 feet

Added by Desmond Brown on December 31, 2016.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Police have released the name of the American visitor who died at Indian Pond, St Joseph last night. He is 26-year-old Alex Miano.

Miano reportedly arrived here on Monday and was apparently working on a stage and lighting for Old Year’s Night celebration activities when he fell from a 20-foot scaffolding.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

3 Responses to UPDATE: American visitor dies after falling 20 feet

  1. Edward Millington
    Edward Millington December 31, 2016 at 1:45 pm

    Condolences.

    Reply
  2. Cindy Bunting
    Cindy Bunting December 31, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    Sad. Condolences to his family and friends.

    Reply
  3. lester December 31, 2016 at 2:46 pm

    sad indeed hope he was prepared to meet the master

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *