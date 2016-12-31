UPDATE: American visitor dies after falling 20 feet

Police have released the name of the American visitor who died at Indian Pond, St Joseph last night. He is 26-year-old Alex Miano.

Miano reportedly arrived here on Monday and was apparently working on a stage and lighting for Old Year’s Night celebration activities when he fell from a 20-foot scaffolding.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.