Slight dip in unemployment

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is reporting a slight dip in the rate of unemployment during the third quarter of this year.

In a statement issued through the Barbados Government Information Service, the ministry reported that for the July to September review period the total rate of joblessness was 10.2 per cent, down 1.1 percentage points from the 11.3 per cent recorded for the same period in 2015.

Based on statistics derived from the Continuous Household Labour Force Survey conducted by the Barbados Statistical Service, the ministry also said that the unemployment rate among males stood at 9.7 per cent, compared to 10.8 per cent among females.

During the period under review a total of 132,100 people found work, including 66,400 males and 65,700 females, while the number of unemployed persons stood at 15,100, including 7,100 males and 8,000 females.

Overall, the country’s labour force stood at 147, 200. However, the Ministry said there were 74,200 persons who were “not actively looking for work, hence excluded from the labour force”.

The labour force participation rate stood at 66.5 per cent, with participation among males at 69.5 per cent and 63.7 per cent among females.

During the third quarter of 2016, the Wholesale & Retail Trade Sector generated the largest number of jobs, employing 22,400; while the Accommodation & Food Services Sector employed 16,500 persons. Construction, Mining & Quarrying accounted for 14,100 jobs and the Manufacturing Sector for 9,500 jobs.

Employment in the Public Administration & Defence Sector reached 9,400 persons, while the Other Groups Sector reached 8,500 persons. The Administrative & Support Service Sector provided 7,700 jobs and the Human Health & Social Work Sector 6,800.

The Transportation & Storage Sector employed 6,700 persons, the Education Sector 6,400 and the Activities of Households as Employers Sector 5,300. Employment in the Finance & Insurance Sector stood at 5,000 persons, while employment in the Professional, Scientific & Technical Services Sector stood at 4,100. The employment generated in the Other Services Sector was 3,700 persons.

During the review period, the Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing Sector provided 3,500 jobs and the Electric, Gas, Steam, Water & Air Conditioning Supply Sector 2,500.

Source: (BGIS)