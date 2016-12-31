IRAQ: 28 dead as twin bombs rip through market

At least 28 people have died in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in a double bombing claimed by so-called Islamic State (IS).

The explosions happened one after another in the busy al-Sinak market. More than 50 people were injured.

Police said a roadside bomb exploded near a car spare parts shop, then a suicide bomber detonated his device among the crowd that had gathered.

Baghdad has seen frequent attacks, often targeting Shia districts.

IS released a statement saying two of its militants had carried out the bombings wearing suicide vests.

Many of the victims in Saturday’s attacks worked in spare parts shops in the largely Shia area, witnesses said.