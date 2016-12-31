IRAQ: 28 dead as twin bombs rip through market

Added by Desmond Brown on December 31, 2016.
Saved under World
At least 28 people have died in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in a double bombing claimed by so-called Islamic State (IS).

The explosions happened one after another in the busy al-Sinak market. More than 50 people were injured.

Police said a roadside bomb exploded near a car spare parts shop, then a suicide bomber detonated his device among the crowd that had gathered.

Baghdad has seen frequent attacks, often targeting Shia districts.

IS released a statement saying two of its militants had carried out the bombings wearing suicide vests.

Many of the victims in Saturday’s attacks worked in spare parts shops in the largely Shia area, witnesses said.

  1. Michael Waltress
    Michael Waltress December 31, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Sigh. I don’t see why people killing innocent people.

