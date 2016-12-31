Carter jailed after nearly killing ‘good Samaritan’

A 20-year-old St Michael man has been ordered to spend the next 12 months in jail.

Acting Magistrate Alliston Seale handed down the sentence to Akeem Deshawn Carter of Cypress Street Friday afternoon in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court.

Carter was earlier charged with stealing a $25 purse, a $25 debit card, a $50 shop card, a $25 Barbados identification card, a $220 cellular phone and a phone case worth $25, as well as $454 in cash belonging to Shanelle Brandford on April 30, 2016.

He was also accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding David Forde on the same date.

“You could have killed that man [when] all he was trying to do was get the lady’s bag back . . . you having snatched it. All he did was be a good Samaritan,” Seale told Carter as he imposed the sentence.

“But what about the eight months that I spend in prison already Sir?” asked Carter.

Seale replied: “You understand you nearly kill and innocent man?”

Carter was then taken away to serve his sentence at HMP Dodds.