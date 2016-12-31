Big turnout expected for Old Year’s Night celebrations

Event promoters and hoteliers say they are expecting huge numbers for their Old Year’s Night celebrations.

Ginelle Bell, senior sales executive at Sandals Barbados, told Barbados TODAY that the six-star hotel is expecting greater patronage than last year.

“Last year we were just opened so it was a new concept, new resort, new location. The turnout was very good last year but of course, now that Sandals Barbados is cemented in the minds of people we’re expecting a lot more,” she said.

The event entitled Onyx, promises to be a worldly experience with its global cuisine and contemporary music by the band Masala and Soca artist Mr Dale.

Bell indicated that the hotel chain, realizing the importance of Old Year’s Night to Barbadians, was aiming to exceed their expectations. She went on to share that many were willing to pay the $350 tab for the event, with a noticeable rise in confirmations and bookings throughout the day.

“The inquiries and the urgency is increasing now that we are actually on the brink of the event . . . now we’re noticing people are confirming, paying and asking for more tickets …we are expecting persons to buy on the spot so we are preparing for walk-ins,” she said.

Meantime, Mario Greene, the director of one of the most highly anticipated events of the season, Elevate, also noted an increase in ticket sales for the all-inclusive event.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY, he said patrons could look forward to an elevated version of Elevate.

“Even though it is the same venue it has been transformed … elevated to a new level to give them a totally different experience,” he said.

While it is expected that locals and tourists will be eager to witness the beautiful fireworks displays, the real party starts in the New Year.

First Light – the Cooler Breakfast Party by Limerz; Morning – the Breakfast Party by Island Mas; and Mashup – Soul Train by Giltz Entertainment, are the top three events that will occur on New Year’s Day.

In a telephone interview, Mash Up organizer Janelle Skeete said it was too early to estimate tonight’s turnout but said last year, ticket sales reached more than 1200. (KK)