‘Best man’ blues

A 51-year-old British visitor, who arrived here on December 28 to attend a wedding, was forced to spend the last two nights behind bars.

Daniel Clement Arthur of #73 Evans Road, SE6 1QH London, United Kingdom appeared before the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today charged with damaging a door belonging to the Grantley Adams International Airport and behaving in a disorderly manner.

However, the visitor was not allowed to enter a plea since the matter occurred outside of the jurisdiction of the Oistins court.

There were no objections to bail for the visitor, who was scheduled to perform the role of best man at a wedding Friday.

He was therefore released by Acting Magistrate Alliston Seale on $2,500 bail with one surety.

However, Arthur, who is also due to leave the island on January 11, has to report to the Oistins Police Station every day before 4p.m., with his passport.

“That’s to make sure you are still here,” he was told by the magistrate.

“Don’t get in any Old Year’s night activities to get drunk and [engage] in disorderly behaviour,” the magistrate also warned Arthur, who is scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on January 6.

Source: British visitor misbehaves at airport