Bajan artistes win big

Hypasounds, King Bubba, De Red Boyz and Dwain Dwaintrobus Antrobus have ended 2016 in fine style. The four all copped top awards at the 2016 International Soca Awards held in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday night.

Hypasounds copped the award for Best Uptempo Song; King Bubba for Best Soca Music Video; De Red Boyz won Best Soca Producers of the Year and Dwaintrobus won Best Soca Compilation Rhythm of the Year.

Hypasounds, who won the award for his hit song How She Like It, was overly grateful and was happy to be ending his 10th year anniversary on a high note.

“It’s a great feeling, I’m lost for words. It just shows that my music is talking and going serious places and touching people,” an excited Hypasounds said.

“What a way to end my 10-year anniversary with something bigger than I even thought. I thought this year I would have been in the final of Party Monarch and get to execute the way I wanted to because I was ready but it didn’t happen that way.”

This makes two International Soca Awards for Hypasounds, who won one in 2012 for Best New Artist. He told Barbados TODAY the awards are his motivation to keep pushing his music.

“Having two International Soca Awards encourage me to keep working and that nothing happens before its time. I will keep hitting the studio and continue doing the music for the people,” he added.

King Bubba, who won the award for his music video for Whole Night, took to social media to express his gratitude. He thanked all who voted and who have been supporting him throughout the years.

De Red Boyz copped the Soca Producers of the Year for their work on Bam Bam, All Ah We and Old & Grey, while Dwaintrobus’ award was for the popular Groovy Theory Riddim. (DB)