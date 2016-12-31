American visitor dies after falling 20 feet
Police are investigating the unnatural death of a 26-year-old American visitor, which occurred around 7:20 last night at Indian Pond, St Joseph.
The visitor, whose name has not been released, reportedly arrived here on Monday and was apparently working on a stage and lighting for Old Year’s Night celebration activities when he fell from a 20-foot scaffolding.
He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
