American visitor dies after falling 20 feet

December 31, 2016.
Police are investigating the unnatural death of a 26-year-old American visitor, which occurred around 7:20 last night at Indian Pond, St Joseph.

The visitor, whose name has not been released, reportedly arrived here on Monday and was apparently working on a stage and lighting for Old Year’s Night celebration activities when he fell from a 20-foot scaffolding.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

