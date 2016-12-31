1980 Barbados team set record

Discussing successful Barbados first-class teams and the record number of 22 titles in the past half-century of regional Competitions just cannot and will not go away overnight.

Many of those who were fortunate to be at Kensington Oval on Wednesday, December 21 for the delightful function put on by the Barbados Cricket Association and Cricket Franchise of Barbados Inc. to specially honour the 1966 Shell Shield side captained by Garry Sobers (now The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers), took time out to debate the teams.

Titled A Celebration of Cricketing Excellence, the luncheon in the President’s Suite led to frank discussions on the various teams. Let’s say, it was gripping stuff.

One of the teams taking the spotlight and rightly so was that of 1980, skippered by off-spinner Albert Padmore and managed by Owen Estwick.

Padmore’s side not only won all four of their matches handsomely but they were also the first ever to achieve a 100 per cent record in the Championship. Furthermore, they did so in a season when bonus points for batting and bowling were introduced for the first time.

That 1980 team, with matches for each player in brackets, showed: Albert Padmore (captain), Sylvester Clarke, Desmond Haynes, Collis King, Malcolm Marshall, Thelston Payne (four), Wayne Daniel, Alvin Greenidge, Emmerson Trotman (three), Carlisle Best, Teddy Foster, Joel Garner, David Murray, Ricky Skeete (two) and George Reifer (one).

Of the 15, only four – Trotman, Foster, Skeete and Reifer -did not represent West Indies at the highest level.

Sadly, Marshall and Clarke passed away within a month of each other 17 years ago. Marshall died November 4, 1999 at the age of 41 and Clarke, December 4, seven days before his 45th birthday.

Barbados amassed a whopping 102 points – 34 more than second-placed Combined Islands. Trinidad & Tobago gained 64, Guyana 41 and Jamaica 28.

Sixteen points were awarded for a win, eight for first innings and two for being led on first innings in a drawn match.

Apart from the four wins, which amounted to 64 points, Barbados picked up 27 batting and 20 bowling points which would have given them a Nelson (111) all told but nine points were deducted for slow over-rate including four against Guyana, two against Trinidad & Tobago and three against Jamaica.

Only one other team, Guyana, had a deduction because of slow over-rate and that was just one point against Barbados.

One of the fascinating features of the Barbados team was the fearsome four-pronged pace attack of Daniel, Clarke, Garner and Marshall, who between them hauled in 60 of 77 wickets, which went to bowlers.

Marshall grabbed the most (18) and also boasted of the best average (15.16). Daniel took 15 (ave: 21.73), Clarke 14 (ave: 30.00) and Garner 13 (ave: 16.84).

The other wicket-takers were Padmore, seven (ave: 35.00), left-arm spinner Foster, an all-rounder, who batted right-handed, seven as well (ave: 24.57) and batting all-rounder King with his medium-pace, three (ave: 17.33).

Left-hander Payne was the leading batsman with runs (290) at an average of 72.50.

Other top batsmen were Haynes (256 runs; ave: 51.20), Trotman, the current Barbados Pride team head coach (255; ave: 127.50) and King 254 (ave: 50.80).

The summarised scores of Barbados’ matches were:

vs Guyana at Bourda, March 21-24

Barbados won by ten wickets.

Guyana 145 all out (51.2 overs) (Leonard Baichan 40, Roy Fredericks 22; Wayne Daniel 3-50, Sylvester Clarke 2-27) and 226 all out (57.5 overs) (Milton Pydanna 61, Roy Fredericks 30, Timur Mohamed 27, Tyrone Etwaroo 21; Wayne Daniel 7-95, Malcolm Marshall 2-34).

Barbados 340 all out (89.2 overs) (Collis King 96, Desmond Haynes 62, Emmerson Trotman 56, Ricky Skeete 49; Colin Croft 6-123, Ray Joseph 3-65) and 32-0 (4 overs) (Desmond Haynes 24 not out).

Toss: Guyana. Points: Barbados 24 (Outright win 16, Batting 7, Bowling 5. NB: Minus 4 for slow over-rate), Guyana 4 (Bowling 5, NB: Minus 1 for slow over-rate).

vs Trinidad & Tobago at Queen’s Park Oval, March 28-31

Barbados won by five wickets.

Barbados 410-9 declared (141.1 overs) (Alvin Greenidge 101, Thelston Payne 74, Desmond Haynes 73, Albert Padmore 50, Malcolm Marshall 41 not out; Raphick Jumadeen 4-116, Rangy Nanan 3-126, Inshan Ali 2-77) and 104-5 (39.2 overs) (Thelston Payne 51 not out; Rangy Nanan 2-13, Inshan Ali 2-33).

Trinidad & Tobago 259 all out (80.4 overs) (Larry Gomes 68, Richard Gabriel 43, Kenrick Bainey 34, Theodore Cuffy 32, Bernard Julien 30; Malcolm Marshall 6-38) and 251 all out (103.4 overs) (Deryck Murray 50, Larry Gomes 46, Richard Gabriel 40, Kenrick Bainey 37; Albert Padmore 3-48, Teddy Foster 3-60, Malcolm Marshall 2-28).

Toss: Trinidad & Tobago. Points: Barbados 22 (Outright win 16, Batting 3, Bowling 5. NB: Minus 2 for slow over-rate), Trinidad & Tobago 6 (Batting 4, Bowling 2).

vs Jamaica at Kensington Oval, April 11-13

Barbados won by an innings and six runs.

Jamaica 155 all out (40.3 overs) (Herbert Chang 50; Joel Garner 6-37, Sylvester Clarke 3-51) and 295 all out (74.5 overs) (Herbert Chang 132, Basil Williams 34, Everton Mattis 22, Marlon Tucker 21; Malcolm Marshall 4-38, Joel Garner 2-46, Sylvester Clarke 2-63, Wayne Daniel 2-90).

Barbados 456 all out (112.3 overs) (Collis King 117, Joel Garner 67, Wayne Daniel 53 not out, Emmerson Trotman 41, Malcolm Marshall 41, David Murray 38, Sylvester Clarke 29, Desmond Haynes 25; Clement Thompson 5-124, Junior Williams 3-91).

Toss: Jamaica. Points: Barbados 26 (Outright win 16, Batting 8, Bowling 5. NB: Minus 3 for slow over-rate), Jamaica 4 (Bowling 4).

vs Combined Islands at Kensington Oval, April 25-28

Barbados won by an innings and 19 runs.

Combined Islands 257 all out (70.1 overs) (Luther Kelly 60, Derick Parry 55, Andy Roberts 29, Shirlon Williams 27; Sylvester Clarke 4-53, Joel Garner 4-76) and 279 all out (77.3 overs) (Irvine Shillingford 67, Ulysses Lawrence 40, Jim Allen 31, Derick Parry 30, Shirlon Williams 29, Victor Eddy 26, Luther Kelly 20; Sylvester Clarke 3-54, Malcolm Marshall 2-26, Teddy Foster 2-49).

Barbados 555 all out (148.4 overs) (Emmerson Trotman 158 not out, Thelston Payne 140, Desmond Haynes 69, Malcolm Marshall 55, Sylvester Clarke 36, David Murray 25; Vivian Richards 2-71, Ulysses Lawrence 2-83, Andy Roberts 2-90

Toss: Barbados. Points: Barbados 30 (Outright win 16, Batting 9, Bowling 5), Combined Islands 7 (Batting 4, Bowling 3).

Rest assured there will be much more debate on some of the outstanding Barbados teams. Your guess is as good as mine.

Keith Holder is a veteran, award-winning freelance sports journalist, who has been covering local, regional and international cricket since 1980 as a writer and commentator. He has compiled statistics on the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Division 1 (now Elite) championship for three-and-a-half decades and is responsible for editing the BCA website (www.bcacricket.org). Holder is also the host of the cricket Talk Show, Mid Wicket, on the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation 100.7 FM on Tuesday nights. Email: keithfholder@gmail.com