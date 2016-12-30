Elderly man accused of seven counts of criminal deception

A 72-year-old man, who was said to have a propensity for committing crimes of dishonesty, has been remanded to HMP Dodds.

Shurland Delacey Boyce of 4th Avenue Belleville, St Michael appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Thursday charged with seven counts of criminal deception.

The labourer is accused of dishonestly obtaining $632.50 and $652.60 on December 16, as well as $556.50, $552.50, $472.50 on December 17 from Pot of Gold Arcade by falsifying gaming vouchers and presenting them to Paul’s Enterprises Limited for payment.

Boyce is also charged with criminal deception in relation to three Paul’s Enterprises gaming vouchers, as well as a Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited cheque.

He pleaded not guilty of all seven charges.

However, police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim argued against Boyce’s release, while pointing to the nature and seriousness of the offences.

“The accused is well known [to the court] and is the mastermind in this matter where another accused was previously charged before you,” Pilgrim pointed out to Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

The prosecutor also warned that Boyce was likely to continue with his “acts of deception” if released, suggesting that his incarceration would be for the protection of society as well as himself.

But arguing for his freedom, Boyce told the magistrate that the alleged cheques and vouchers were never in his possession.

He also suggested that his previous criminal conviction was being used against him “left, right and centre”, regardless of what he did.

“I remember Sir reading about a man . . . who was chief Justice of England. He said ‘the animal in this world who suffers more injustice and less justice is the animal we know as a criminal, and my case Sir is a typical example, I have to spend months in prison for less than $3,000,” Boyce said.

He also told the magistrate that even though he had not patronized the arcade more than once, he was aware that the machines frequently malfunctioned.

“They fix it today, it malfunctions tomorrow,” he told the court.

After hearing his arguments, the magistrate remanded Boyce to prison until January 26, 2017