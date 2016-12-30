Drug accused gets ‘golden handshake’

A Bridgetown magistrate today imposed a three-month suspended sentence on a young man who swore that he was “finished” with illicit drugs.

Niko Jamalo Gill, 25, of Wellington Street, St Michael went before Magistrate Douglas Frederick yesterday and pleaded guilty to possession of 13.8 grammes of cannabis.

According to the facts which were presented in court, police were on patrol along Brownes Beach, in the area of Harbour Lights, when Gill, who was holding an orange plastic bag at the time, appeared to be acting in a suspicious manner.

Police approached him and requested a search, which he consented to, before the drug was found.

Gill’s attorney Shadia Simpson, in pleading for leniency for her client, pointed out that he was a car washer in The City, who had pleaded guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity.

“He has shown contrition and remorse over the incident [and has promised] to stop selling and using drugs. It has been a sobering experiencing for him Your Worship,” Simpson said as she urged the court to impose a “combination sentence of a fine and community service”.

Gill stepped in and added his own plea for leniency saying, “Sir I in the court now and I ain’t going back to selling drugs. I can wash cars on Sundays and do community service.”

“I finish with drugs Sir, this coming from my heart Sir,” Gill added.

However, Magistrate Douglas Frederick told Gill that he had been lucky in the past of getting away with fines.

“You said the last time you were finished with drugs as well. . . . So I will give you a golden handshake –– three months in prison, suspended for six months,” Frederick said.