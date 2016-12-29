UPDATE-Young driver dies in Graeme Hall smash up

Investigations are continuing into last night’s road fatality which claimed the life of 25-year-old Daniel Sylvester Louis of Silver Hill Drive, Christ Church.

Louis was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance after his black Toyota Tercel collided with a white Ford Pathfinder along the Graeme Hall Section of the ABC Highway around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver – 50-year-old Kenneth Springer of Lowlands, Christ Church – was accompanied by his wife and four children ages six, nine, 11, and 15. Springer and four of his five passengers complained of pains about the body and were treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone 418-2612, 0r 418-2608.

They are also reminding motorists of the importance of adhering to basic safety measures whilst operating motor vehicles, as well as the significance of exercising due care and attention when using the highways and roadways.