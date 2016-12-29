Time for Government to lead – Lashley

Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Stephen Lashley is calling on Government to be proactive in getting capital projects off the ground in the New Year.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY after attending Midnight Mass at the Christ Church Parish Church on Christmas Eve, Lashley said the Freundel Stuart administration had an obligation to lead the way in bringing the country back on the road to economic growth.

“I believe certainly that my one resolution for 2017 is to see Barbadians recommit themselves to productivity and to recognize of course that the Government has to lead in all of this; but at the end of the day I believe we are called to provide that leadership.

“I want to see of course much more proactivity. We do have several projects in the pipelines that are due to be executed and one of my resolutions is that we see those projects activated, so that we can see more growth returning to the Barbados economy,” the minister said.

Lashley also acknowledged that 2016 has had many economic challenges, but said the youth had a pivotal role to play in shaping the economy over the next few years.

“I’ve seen many of our young people building this economy from the roots back up, and I think that is really what’s going to happen going forward in the next three to five years.”

He also encouraged Barbadians to recommit themselves to hard work in the New Year, insisting this was the only way to reignite the economy.

“Many of the challenges that we face will not go away without a kind of reassurance of what it means to practice industry to heighten our level of production,” Lashley said.