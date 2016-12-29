Three injured in shooting incident at Packers

Three St Philip men are nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident which occurred at Packers, St Patricks, Christ Church around 1a.m. Thursday.

The victims are 43-year-old Andre Toppin of Chapel Land, 35-year-old Peter Edghill of Foul Bay and 34-year-old Damien Bourne of Parish Land.

Police say they were among a group attending an unauthorized event at Packers when a number of men entered the area. An altercation developed in which the perpetrators reportedly proceeded to open gunfire.

As a result, Toppin suffered a gunshot injury to his left shoulder, Bourne a gunshot injury to his back, and Edghill, a gunshot injury to his abdomen, a fractured right arm, and an injury to his head. They were all transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where they are receiving medical attention.

As police investigations continue into the shooting incident, lawmen are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with their investigation to contact District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone numbers 437-4311 or 430-7625; Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

They say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.