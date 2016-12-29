St George man reported missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

He is 46-year-old William Darlington of 2nd Ave Newbury, St George who was last seen by his wife Angela Darlington around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday when he departed his residence driving the route taxi, registration number ZR 368, to go to Greens St George.

At the time he was wearing a short green Capri jeans pants, light blue shirt, with white, red, and blue stripes, and had a black stocking on his head.

Darlington is 182 centimeters tall, slim built, of brown complexion, has a long head, thick beard and a moustache. He also has thick eyebrows, a long face, with a long nose, normal mouth, thick lips, pierced ears, brown eyes, flat forehead and square shoulders. He is said to be pleasant in manner, erect in appearance, and carries a dreadlocked hair style. He has a tattoo of two faces on his right shoulder, one face is happy and the other face with tears. He also has a tattoo with the name ‘Joy” on his left hand. He frequents the River Terminal, and Charles Row Bridge.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, or 430-7625, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.