On remand

GUYANESE MAN ADMITS TO ASSAULTING TWO WOMEN

Any plans that Kelvin James Weekes had for the New Year holiday will have to be abandoned as he will be detained at HMP Dodds.

The 34-year-old Guyanese was remanded to the St Philip penitentiary after he pleaded guilty today to assaulting his former girlfriend and another woman.

Weekes, who lives at Lot 10 Hallets Tenantry, Brighton, Black Rock, St Michael, was charged with assaulting Natasha Corbin, as well as assaulting Catherine Smith, occasioning her actual bodily harm. Both incidents took place on December 27.

The court heard from prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim that Corbin and the accused had recently ended a year-long relationship.

Weekes had apparently asked Corbin to leave the Black Rock residence, which she did. But she returned yesterday, accompanied by Smith, to pick up some of her belongings. However, Weekes asked her to remove everything at once.

Pilgrim said Weekes blocked Corbin’s path as she tried to leave, before pushing her, causing her to fall. After Smith allegedly told Weekes not to “interfere with her friend”, she too was pushed and as a result received some bruising on her hands and knees.

The prosecutor also revealed that Weekes entered Barbados on January 12, 2008 and had never regularized his status.

In his defence Weekes told Magistrate Douglas Frederick he had informed Corbin to leave the home with all her belongings but she did not comply.

“I tell she me and she dun and she come for de rest of she tings yesterday. She say she come for some, I tell she walk wit all,” said Weekes, who revealed that Corbin had clothes, shoes, bags and several other possessions at the residence.

“She tell me she ain’t fine nowhere to go . . . an she friend tell me she go hit me with a big rock. I tell she go out me yard me ah pay rent here. She hit me with the big rock behind my foot so I chuck she,” Weekes added.

However, the magistrate informed Weekes that “a house was not a match box,” and Corbin would need time to move.

But Weekes responded: “I pack up all she tings in a garbage bag. I is a foreigner, I renting. She has a mother and she got a father, she is Bajan. How you mean she ain’t got nowhere to go? I tell she we dun, she ain’t want to take the dun.”

With no status in the country the magistrate informed Weekes he would be sent to prison in order for Corbin and Smith to attend court on the next date.

“Well that easy,” Weekes responded.

He was remanded until January 10, 2017.