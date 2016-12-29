NUPW wants quick end to pay talks

The island’s largest public sector trade union will be making the resumption of negotiations for salary increases for civil servants its priority early in the New Year.

A source close to the talks between Government and the National Union of Public Workers told Barbados TODAY this afternoon that on the heels of successful negotiations for wage increases for airport workers, as well as appointments in the public sector and National Housing Corporation, the union would push for a quick settlement to pay talks for public workers in January.

The source said the NUPW was expecting to get an early date from the Ministry of the Civil Service for the resumption of negotiations.

According to the source, the union was pleased that the 400 airport workers received their back pay before Christmas and was looking forward to them getting their new seven per cent wage hike on top of the retroactive pay as soon as possible.

The NUPW is demanding a 23 per cent pay hike for public sector employees.